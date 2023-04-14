Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.43 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $87.43 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,441.20 or 0.99978683 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09047877 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,580,243.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.