Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $432.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

