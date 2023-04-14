Orchid Market Cap Achieves $87.69 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $87.69 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.63 or 0.99999048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09047877 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,580,243.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.