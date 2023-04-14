Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $25.28. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 62,013 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

