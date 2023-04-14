ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 26,969 shares.The stock last traded at $85.62 and had previously closed at $85.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on IX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

