ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 26,969 shares.The stock last traded at $85.62 and had previously closed at $85.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on IX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68.
Institutional Trading of ORIX
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
