Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Up 1.1%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.23. 368,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 635,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.1347286 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.