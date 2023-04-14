Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 938.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OSIIF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Osino Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

