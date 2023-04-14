Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Down 71.0% in March

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,290. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

