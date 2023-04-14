Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY remained flat at $19.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

