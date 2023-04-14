P2P Solutions foundation One Day Volume Hits $4.47 Million (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a market cap of $257.31 billion and approximately $4.47 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for approximately $98.72 or 0.00326464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

