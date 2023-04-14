Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 196953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,757,000 after buying an additional 210,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,771,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,154,000 after buying an additional 181,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,328,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after buying an additional 215,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.