PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.42. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,130,936 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

