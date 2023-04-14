PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,283,286.25 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 666.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $3,625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 154.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,229 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.5% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 995.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.