Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 5%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.28. Approximately 108,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 185,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 254,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

