Pareto Securities Begins Coverage on Eneti (NYSE:NETI)

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NETI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $387.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eneti will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eneti by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eneti by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eneti by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eneti by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

