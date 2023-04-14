Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 5,486 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $207.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

