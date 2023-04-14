Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,378 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.1 %

DAL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 6,646,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.