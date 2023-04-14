Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $13.42 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,608 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

