Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

