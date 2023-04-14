Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $40.64 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,673 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 3.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.45% of WestRock worth $40,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.15. 242,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,361. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

