Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,293 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.20. 134,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.13. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
