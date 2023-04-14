Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $11.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,913,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,261. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.