PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.60. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 36,791 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

