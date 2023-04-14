PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.60. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 36,791 shares trading hands.
PCM Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
