Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Pearson makes up 2.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pearson worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pearson by 650.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.70) to GBX 915 ($11.33) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,230 ($15.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.15) to GBX 940 ($11.64) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 980 ($12.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.86.

PSO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

