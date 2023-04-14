Pembroke Management LTD Buys 3,575 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,731. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $260.21 million, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

