Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $209.48. 1,005,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.
ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
