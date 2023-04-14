Pembroke Management LTD Sells 717 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.18% of LCI Industries worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in LCI Industries by 49.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 51.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

LCII traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.76. 16,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

