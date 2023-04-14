PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment
In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Read More
