PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

