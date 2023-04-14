Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

NASDAQ META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

