Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PYNKF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.