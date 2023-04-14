PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PetroChina Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCCYF opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

