PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
PetroChina Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PCCYF opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
