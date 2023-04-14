PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU) to Issue $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PCGU stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $148.02. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,907. PG&E has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $148.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75.
In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
