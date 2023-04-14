PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU) to Issue $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCGU stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $148.02. 5,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,907. PG&E has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $148.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

About PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCGU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 54,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PG&E by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.