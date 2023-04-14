Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

