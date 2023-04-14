Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 394,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $9,435,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.