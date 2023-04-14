PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.14. Approximately 535,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,099,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 522.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,018,000 after buying an additional 1,816,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $18,596,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $13,910,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 212,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 139,784 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,727.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

