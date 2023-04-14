Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,631,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. 71,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,904. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.