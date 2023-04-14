Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 143 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,882,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,679,000 after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PEP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. 362,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,470. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.