Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $47,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $500.66. 144,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

