Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.50. 192,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $615.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

