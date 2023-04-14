Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 164 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after buying an additional 153,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

TMO traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $584.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

