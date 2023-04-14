Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,674 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.54. The stock had a trading volume of 367,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,083. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

