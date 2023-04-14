Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,283 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Seagen worth $32,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.58. 299,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,425. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,146 shares of company stock worth $38,282,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.