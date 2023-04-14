Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

