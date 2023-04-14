Piper Sandler Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $43.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

HRL stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

