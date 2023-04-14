Piper Sandler Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $43.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.
HRL stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11.
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
