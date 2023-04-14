Piper Sandler Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $54.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ICPT opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $713.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.