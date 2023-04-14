Piper Sandler Raises Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $54.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

ICPT opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $713.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 530,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 446,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 359.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 261,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

