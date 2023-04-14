Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $79.77 million and approximately $204,829.27 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00135842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001536 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,078,971 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.