Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.12 ($0.14). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.95 ($0.14), with a volume of 22,548 shares trading hands.

Plant Health Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.27. The stock has a market cap of £32.29 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £54,200 ($67,120.74). Insiders own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.