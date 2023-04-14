Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $149.33

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.33 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 133.20 ($1.65). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 521,077 shares traded.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,943.40 and a beta of 1.01.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.