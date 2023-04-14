Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $149.33

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.33 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 133.20 ($1.65). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 521,077 shares traded.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,943.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Robert Kyprianou bought 241 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £349.45 ($432.76). 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.