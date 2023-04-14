Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 3.1%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.79. 315,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,788,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on PSNY. Barclays began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
