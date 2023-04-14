Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 3.1%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.79. 315,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,788,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNY. Barclays began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 85,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.