Polymath Market Cap Hits $165.61 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $165.61 million and approximately $407,631.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00316058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17452896 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $345,460.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.